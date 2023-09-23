Wet end to the summer season with a sunny start to an autumn one

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A wet start to the day with some on and off rain, but temperatures stayed warm with highs in the upper-70s.

Humidity is increased into the mid-60s making it feel a bit sticky throughout today, kind of like you were wearing the humidity on your skin. Friday evening saw some light sprinkles but temperatures stayed warm and muggy as we made our way into the night.

Saturday, also known as the first day of fall, will remain warm with highs in the upper-70s and lots of sunny skies. The night will bring in some more clouds while cooling down into the 60s.

Sunday will be a mix of sun and rain as temperatures take a dive into the low-70s. Sun will grace the skies before rain rolls in around the later-afternoon time.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.