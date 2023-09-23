Three Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies injured while investigating bomb incident

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Three deputies from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois were injured while investigating a bomb incident.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin requested the WCSO to respond to the 10,000 block of Cheophas Rd. in Beloit for reports of dynamite in a trailer. Three deputies were injured during the disposal of the dynamite. They were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Rock County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the situation.

