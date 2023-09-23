Three Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies injured while investigating bomb incident

Winnebago County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office (FILE)(23 WIFR)
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Three deputies from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois were injured while investigating a bomb incident.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin requested the WCSO to respond to the 10,000 block of Cheophas Rd. in Beloit for reports of dynamite in a trailer. Three deputies were injured during the disposal of the dynamite. They were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Rock County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the situation.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winnebago County correctional officer is charged with domestic battery following an incident...
Winnebago County corrections officer arrested in Rockford
Some stateline parents have a bone to pick with members of their local government, after...
Pecatonica, Byron to change trick-or-treat hours this year
Police lights
Police name man killed in Stephenson County crash
Lily Duncan
Missing Pearl City teen found
Former U.S. Army Sgt. Duke Webb is accused of fatally shooting three people and wounding...
Accused mass shooter Duke Webb gets third attorney

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Leading an undefeated Tigers squad Coach Boyer gets some well deserved recognition
Durand dominates as they visit Rockford Christian
Durand dominates as they visit Rockford Christian
Rockford’s historic midway theater was home to decades of entertainment and memories before it...
Rockford residents share optimism for Midway Theater revitalization
Rockford residents share optimism for Midway Theater revitalization