Three Winnebago County deputies hurt in bomb threat investigation

Winnebago County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Three deputies from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office were injured while investigating a bomb incident early Saturday morning.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin requested the WCSO to respond to the 10,000 block of Cleophas Rd. in Beloit for reports of dynamite in a trailer. Three deputies were injured during the disposal of the dynamite. They were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Rock County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the situation.

