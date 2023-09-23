South Beloit police search for vehicle burglary suspect

Multiple burglary to vehicle reports Thursday night, according to South Beloit Police department.
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - The South Beloit Police Department responded to multiple burglary to vehicle reports on Thursday night, according to a Facebook post by the police department.

Shortly after the burglaries, pictures were released of the pictured suspect who utilized a stolen credit card to purchase fuel in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Photo of the stolen vehicle
Photo of the stolen vehicle(wifr)
Photo of the suspect
Photo of the suspect(wifr)

The South Beloit police ask anyone who recognizes the pictured vehicle and/or suspect to contact them at (815) 389-3491 or visit the website p3tips.com to submit a tip.

We will update you once we receive more information.

