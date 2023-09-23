South Beloit police search for vehicle burglary suspect
Multiple burglary to vehicle reports Thursday night, according to South Beloit Police department.
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - The South Beloit Police Department responded to multiple burglary to vehicle reports on Thursday night, according to a Facebook post by the police department.
Shortly after the burglaries, pictures were released of the pictured suspect who utilized a stolen credit card to purchase fuel in Beloit, Wisconsin.
The South Beloit police ask anyone who recognizes the pictured vehicle and/or suspect to contact them at (815) 389-3491 or visit the website p3tips.com to submit a tip.
We will update you once we receive more information.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.