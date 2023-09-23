Hydrocodone shortage may not end until 2024, some pharmacists say

Pharmaceutical companies have gone radio silent on when they will be getting prescription drug resupplies for Hydrocodone.
By Jake Pearson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) - Pharmaceutical companies have gone radio silent on when they will be getting prescription drug resupplies for Hydrocodone.

According to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, 33 different Hydrocodone medications from different pharmaceutical companies have not been restocked, leaving 65-year-old Mark Anderson and his wife in severe pain.

“My pain level can get up between an 8 and a 9, literally where I am shaking because I am in such pain,” said Anderson. “Everybody is so bamboozled by this whole situation that they don’t know what to do. The nurses are inundated with phone calls, it’s like nonstop.”

Anderson lives with chronic leg ulcers. He says on days he gets procedures done, the pain is too much.

“Pretty tough guy... makes me almost want to come to tears,” said Anderson.

Raj Patel works as a pharmacist for Downtown Discount Drugs in Rockford. He said his phones have been ringing constantly, as people try to find the drug. His guess as to the reason behind the shortage: The DEA cracking down on opioids.

“With the opium epidemic going on the way that it is, of course, they are pretty tight and pretty strict about how much is manufactured and that could be the reason why wholesalers cannot get it and we cannot get it,” said Patel.

Patel confirms Anderson’s claims that Hydrocodone has not been restocked at stateline pharmacies.

“We did have it in stock until yesterday, we don’t anymore,” said Patel. “They might not get it this year at all.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police name man killed in Stephenson County crash
First responders have the area blocked off Wednesday near the intersection of U.S. 20 and N....
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Stephenson County
A Winnebago County correctional officer is charged with domestic battery following an incident...
Winnebago County corrections officer arrested in Rockford
FILE - The John Deere logo is seen at their equipment exhibit at the Farm Progress Show in...
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs in Illinois
Some stateline parents have a bone to pick with members of their local government, after...
Pecatonica, Byron to change trick-or-treat hours this year

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Leading an undefeated Tigers squad Coach Boyer gets some well deserved recognition
Durand dominates as they visit Rockford Christian
Durand dominates as they visit Rockford Christian
Pharmaceutical companies have gone radio silent on when they will be getting prescription drug...
Hydrocodone shortage may not end until 2024
Photo of the suspect
South Beloit police search for vehicle burglary suspect