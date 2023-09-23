Hydrocodone shortage may not end until 2024, some pharmacists say

(WIFR) - Pharmaceutical companies have gone radio silent on when they will be getting prescription drug resupplies for Hydrocodone.

According to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, 33 different Hydrocodone medications from different pharmaceutical companies have not been restocked, leaving 65-year-old Mark Anderson and his wife in severe pain.

“My pain level can get up between an 8 and a 9, literally where I am shaking because I am in such pain,” said Anderson. “Everybody is so bamboozled by this whole situation that they don’t know what to do. The nurses are inundated with phone calls, it’s like nonstop.”

Anderson lives with chronic leg ulcers. He says on days he gets procedures done, the pain is too much.

“Pretty tough guy... makes me almost want to come to tears,” said Anderson.

Raj Patel works as a pharmacist for Downtown Discount Drugs in Rockford. He said his phones have been ringing constantly, as people try to find the drug. His guess as to the reason behind the shortage: The DEA cracking down on opioids.

“With the opium epidemic going on the way that it is, of course, they are pretty tight and pretty strict about how much is manufactured and that could be the reason why wholesalers cannot get it and we cannot get it,” said Patel.

Patel confirms Anderson’s claims that Hydrocodone has not been restocked at stateline pharmacies.

“We did have it in stock until yesterday, we don’t anymore,” said Patel. “They might not get it this year at all.”

