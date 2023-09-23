Football Frenzy - Week 5

We’ve hit the midpoint in the regular season in Illinois hs football
Get the latest scores and highlights from the local high school football teams in the stateline
By Michael Tilka
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The playoff picture is starting to come together as some 11-player teams could become playoff-eligible by picking up their fifth win this week.

NIC-10

Boylan 42, Auburn 15

Harlem 32, Freeport 19

Belvidere North 41, Belvidere 14

Hononegah 49, East 12

Guilford vs. Jefferson, Saturday, 1 p.m.

BNC

North Boone 19, Stillman Valley 14

Byron 51, Oregon 0

Rock Falls 21, Rockford Christian 16

Genoa-Kingston 28, Winnebago 26

Dixon 42, Lutheran 0

NUIC

Stockton 35, EPC 8

Fulton 38, Dakota 6

Du-Pec 62, Galena 14

Forreston 46, West Carroll 0

Lena-Winslow vs. Decatur St. Teresa. 1 p.m. Saturday

8-Player

Christian LIfe 28, AFC 22

Orangeville 53, Alden-Hebron 36

Polo 42, River Ridge 6

Milledgeville 74, Hiawatha 34

Amboy 48, Ridgewood 42

Peoria Quest vs. South Beloit, 1 p.m. Saturday

Additional Scores

Princeton 28, Sterling 6

Newman 20, Erie-Prophetstown 7

Sycamore 21, Rochelle 6

