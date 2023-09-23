Football Frenzy - Week 5
We’ve hit the midpoint in the regular season in Illinois hs football
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The playoff picture is starting to come together as some 11-player teams could become playoff-eligible by picking up their fifth win this week.
NIC-10
Boylan 42, Auburn 15
Harlem 32, Freeport 19
Belvidere North 41, Belvidere 14
Hononegah 49, East 12
Guilford vs. Jefferson, Saturday, 1 p.m.
BNC
North Boone 19, Stillman Valley 14
Byron 51, Oregon 0
Rock Falls 21, Rockford Christian 16
Genoa-Kingston 28, Winnebago 26
Dixon 42, Lutheran 0
NUIC
Stockton 35, EPC 8
Fulton 38, Dakota 6
Du-Pec 62, Galena 14
Forreston 46, West Carroll 0
Lena-Winslow vs. Decatur St. Teresa. 1 p.m. Saturday
8-Player
Christian LIfe 28, AFC 22
Orangeville 53, Alden-Hebron 36
Polo 42, River Ridge 6
Milledgeville 74, Hiawatha 34
Amboy 48, Ridgewood 42
Peoria Quest vs. South Beloit, 1 p.m. Saturday
Additional Scores
Princeton 28, Sterling 6
Newman 20, Erie-Prophetstown 7
Sycamore 21, Rochelle 6
