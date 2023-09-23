Football Frenzy - Week 5

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The playoff picture is starting to come together as some 11-player teams could become playoff-eligible by picking up their fifth win this week.

NIC-10

Boylan 42, Auburn 15

Harlem 32, Freeport 19

Belvidere North 41, Belvidere 14

Hononegah 49, East 12

Guilford vs. Jefferson, Saturday, 1 p.m.

BNC

North Boone 19, Stillman Valley 14

Byron 51, Oregon 0

Rock Falls 21, Rockford Christian 16

Genoa-Kingston 28, Winnebago 26

Dixon 42, Lutheran 0

NUIC

Stockton 35, EPC 8

Fulton 38, Dakota 6

Du-Pec 62, Galena 14

Forreston 46, West Carroll 0

Lena-Winslow vs. Decatur St. Teresa. 1 p.m. Saturday

8-Player

Christian LIfe 28, AFC 22

Orangeville 53, Alden-Hebron 36

Polo 42, River Ridge 6

Milledgeville 74, Hiawatha 34

Amboy 48, Ridgewood 42

Peoria Quest vs. South Beloit, 1 p.m. Saturday

Additional Scores

Princeton 28, Sterling 6

Newman 20, Erie-Prophetstown 7

Sycamore 21, Rochelle 6

