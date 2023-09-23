Cool and rainy times ahead for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There have been some stronger storms off to our west but they are expected to lose their strength as they head eastwards towards the Stateline. Overnight this system is going to give us cloudy skies with lows in the upper 50s.

Tonight clouds start to enter our area (DJ Baker)

Clouds stick around Sunday with a few places gaining instability allowing for scattered showers throughout the day. There might be a rumble of thunder or two but severe storms are not expected. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Cloudy skies with a scattered showers on Sunday (DJ Baker)

Sunday night chances for rain remain at 30% with cloudy skies. Lows are in the lower 60s.

Sunday night clouds stick around so does our rain chances (DJ Baker)

Monday the sun comes back out as cloud cover breaks up a little bit. Temperatures don’t rise with the sun as highs remain in the lower 70s. A sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out so having an umbrella handy is a good idea.

Partly cloudy skies with a few pockets of rain (DJ Baker)

Tuesday a weakening low pressure makes it’s way into Illinois. This will give us our best chance for showers and thunderstorms. As of now we don’t expect these to be severe as a dry air in the middle of the atmosphere prevents rapid acceleration that is needed for strong thunderstorm development. This system keeps our temperatures low as highs won’t break 70 degrees.

Low pressure brings in the best chance for rain Tuesday (DJ Baker)

