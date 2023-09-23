The Congressional Black Caucus gathers in DC to brainstorm solutions for issues holding black families back

By Rhyan Henson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Congressional Black Caucus hosts the 52nd Annual Legislative Conference in Washington D.C.

Leaders say this gathering is crucial for combating historical and new issues in the black community.

“We’ve seen affirmative action in higher education and college admissions,” Congressional Black Caucus Foundation President & CEO Nicole Austin-Hillery said. “It’s been struck down by the Supreme Court. We see that voting rights remain under attack.”

This year more than five thousand people took advantage of this opportunity to listen to and meet with politicians. CBC Foundation Chair Congresswoman Terri Sewell (D-AL) is fighting to get more minority doctors in the workforce.

“I’ve championed legislation that would reduce doctor shortages by adding thousands of new residency slots, increasing the number of trained doctors to meet the growing demand,” Sewell said. “In fact, the bill would provide 15,000 more Medicare paid in full residency slots.”

Caucus Chair Congressman Steven Horsford (D-NV) representing Las Vegas says “Bidenomics” is building wealth for millions of families.

“13.1 million new business applications filed since President Biden took office, a rate 20 percent faster than the pre-pandemic average,” Horsford said.

“Welcome to Jane Crow,” Congresswoman Cori Bush. (D-MO) said. “The Struggle for Constitutional Gender Equality.”

Bush representing St. Louis says she’s at the intersection of race and gender struggles as a black woman. She’s rallying leaders on Capitol Hill to sign the Equal Rights Amendment which would make the Constitution more inclusive and diverse.

“It’s all about making sure that we can bring deliverables back to Saint Louis, whether it’s through legislation and whether it’s through actual funding,” Bush said. “The people of Saint Louis deserve it.”

The Conference runs from September 20 until September 24.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police name man killed in Stephenson County crash
A Winnebago County correctional officer is charged with domestic battery following an incident...
Winnebago County corrections officer arrested in Rockford
First responders have the area blocked off Wednesday near the intersection of U.S. 20 and N....
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Stephenson County
FILE - The John Deere logo is seen at their equipment exhibit at the Farm Progress Show in...
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs in Illinois
Some stateline parents have a bone to pick with members of their local government, after...
Pecatonica, Byron to change trick-or-treat hours this year

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Leading an undefeated Tigers squad Coach Boyer gets some well deserved recognition
Durand dominates as they visit Rockford Christian
Durand dominates as they visit Rockford Christian
Police said the baby had more than 50 rat bites to his forehead, cheek, nose, thigh, foot and...
Baby nearly eaten alive by rats
Rockford’s historic midway theater was home to decades of entertainment and memories before it...
Rockford residents share optimism for Midway Theater revitalization
Rockford residents share optimism for Midway Theater revitalization