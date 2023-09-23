Boylan honors distinguished alumni

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As part of an exciting homecoming week at Boylan High School, nine people who embody what it is to be a titan are honored at the 13th Annual Alumni Recognition Awards.

This year’s recipients received one of several honors at Thursday’s event, including Young Alumnus, Alumni Excellence and the Outstanding Teacher Award. The school also awarded honorary alumnus status to one person. The final award of the night was the Veritas Award. It was first recognized in 1995 and honors Boylan alums who exemplify the school’s mission of service in their community.

This year’s winner is Mary Linn Green.

“For me it’s a validation of everything I’ve done in my life. I like to think of myself of a woman of faith. The Christian principles that we learned here and carried on with,” says Green.

