Winnebago County corrections officer arrested in Rockford

A Winnebago County correctional officer is charged with domestic battery following an incident...
A Winnebago County correctional officer is charged with domestic battery following an incident on Sept. 21, 2023.(MGN)
By Laura Neuzil
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A corrections officer with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is on administrative leave after she was arrested Thursday night.

Elizabeth Malget, 43, of Rockford is charged with domestic battery.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says around 8 p.m. on Sept. 21 they were called to a disturbance in the 3200 block of Lookout Drive.

Malget is expected to make her next appearance in court on Nov. 13.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

