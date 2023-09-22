Skip to content
Weather
Livestream
Football Frenzy
I-team
Submit a News Tip
Advertise with Us
Home
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
WIFR Investigates
I-team
Investigate TV
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Culver’s Kids Birthday Submissions
VetsRoll
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
Community Calendar
Contests
Daily Deals
Livestream
See It Send It
Submit a News Tip
News Tips
Politics
Eye on Politics
Election Results
Crime Stoppers
Sports
Football Frenzy
Scoreboard
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
WIFR Jobs and Internships
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Programming Schedule
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Antenna TV
WIFR Newsletter
Latest Newscasts
Weekly Freeport events
By
23 Morning Blend
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Brewfest returns this weekend!
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Police name man killed in Stephenson County crash
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Stephenson County
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs in Illinois
Stellantis, UAW respond to Belvidere assembly plant situation
Rockford woman identified in fatal motorcycle crash
Latest News
Leading an undefeated Tigers squad Coach Boyer gets some well deserved recognition
Durand dominates as they visit Rockford Christian
Friends of Ida Public Library fundraisers
Public’s help needed finding missing Pearl City teen