Tip leads to DeKalb man’s arrest in child pornography investigation

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A 71-year-old DeKalb man faces child pornography charges after a months-long investigation, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Trottier is accused of three counts of possession of child pornography. Deputies said Trottier became a suspect when investigators received a tip in May 2023 from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office about someone in possession of child porn files.

Deputies say they seized a number of electronic devices during a search of Trottier’s home on Sept. 20.

Trottier will be in court again on Oct. 26.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.