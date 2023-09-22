Tip leads to DeKalb man’s arrest in child pornography investigation

Trottier was arrested in St. Charles before being taken to the DeKalb County Jail.
Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Laura Neuzil
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A 71-year-old DeKalb man faces child pornography charges after a months-long investigation, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Trottier is accused of three counts of possession of child pornography. Deputies said Trottier became a suspect when investigators received a tip in May 2023 from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office about someone in possession of child porn files.

Deputies say they seized a number of electronic devices during a search of Trottier’s home on Sept. 20.

Trottier will be in court again on Oct. 26.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police name man killed in Stephenson County crash
First responders have the area blocked off Wednesday near the intersection of U.S. 20 and N....
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Stephenson County
FILE - The John Deere logo is seen at their equipment exhibit at the Farm Progress Show in...
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs in Illinois
Local UAW President and Belvidere's mayor optimistic that this isn't final chapter of...
Stellantis, UAW respond to Belvidere assembly plant situation
Motorcycle Crash
Rockford woman identified in fatal motorcycle crash

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Leading an undefeated Tigers squad Coach Boyer gets some well deserved recognition
Durand dominates as they visit Rockford Christian
Durand dominates as they visit Rockford Christian
In the next 10 years, Rockford area residents and tourists will see an expansion to make the...
Rockford area to expand based on tourism survey results
Duke Webb gets third lawyer