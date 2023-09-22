Showers to linger into Friday, improvements follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rain has now fallen for for a fifth day out of the past six, as an unsettled pattern continues to dominate our weather headlines.

More rain’s on the way in the coming hours, but there are significant improvements becoming increasingly likely to follow. Showers will continue on an off-and-on basis through the remainder of the evening and overnight hours, perhaps containing some thunder from time to time. While a few storms may bring a heavy downpour, there appears to be essentially no threat for severe weather.

Showers are likely for much of Thursday night into early Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers are likely for much of Thursday night into early Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and a few storms may linger into early Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few showers may linger through mid to late morning Friday, though we’re likely to turn drier and drier by the hour. In fact, it’s appearing more and more likely that we’ll see the emergence of at least partial sunshine by Friday afternoon, paving the way to a very pleasant evening for Friday’s high school football games. As for temperatures, expect a high of 78°, with kickoff temperatures Friday evening right around 70°.

One or two showers can't be ruled out through Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will begin to emerge, at least partially, starting in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine should poke through the clouds later in the day Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The biggest changes to our forecast come over the weekend, and they’re positive changes to be sure. Earlier on, it was appearing likely that our unsettled pattern would extend into the weekend, but that no longer appears to be the case. Now, we’re to expect a significant amount of sunshine for Saturday to go along with temperatures around 80°. It’ll make for an absolutely picture perfect start to Fall, which officially begins at 1:50am Saturday.

Saturday's forecast is looking much, much brighter. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will give way to gradually increasing cloud cover Sunday. That, combined with a strengthening wind off of Lake Michigan will allow temperatures to fall a bit, though our 74° forecast high on Sunday would still come in a degree or two above normal.

Sunshine will gradually give way to clouds as the day goes on Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.