Public’s help needed finding missing Pearl City teen

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing teen that was last seen Thursday afternoon.

Officials ask the public for help finding Lily Duncan, 14, of Pearl City. She has curly brown hair, is about 5′2″, and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen in a grey sweatshirt, black pants and an olive green hat.

Anyone with information should contact the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office at 815-235-8252.

