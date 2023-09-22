Public’s help needed finding missing Pearl City teen

Lily Duncan
Lily Duncan(Stephenson County Sheriff's Office)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing teen that was last seen Thursday afternoon.

Officials ask the public for help finding Lily Duncan, 14, of Pearl City. She has curly brown hair, is about 5′2″, and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen in a grey sweatshirt, black pants and an olive green hat.

Anyone with information should contact the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office at 815-235-8252.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police name man killed in Stephenson County crash
First responders have the area blocked off Wednesday near the intersection of U.S. 20 and N....
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Stephenson County
FILE - The John Deere logo is seen at their equipment exhibit at the Farm Progress Show in...
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs in Illinois
Local UAW President and Belvidere's mayor optimistic that this isn't final chapter of...
Stellantis, UAW respond to Belvidere assembly plant situation
Motorcycle Crash
Rockford woman identified in fatal motorcycle crash

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Leading an undefeated Tigers squad Coach Boyer gets some well deserved recognition
Durand dominates as they visit Rockford Christian
Durand dominates as they visit Rockford Christian
Taylor receives her wish at the Hilton Inn Rockford.
Local organization Nik’s Wish featured by CNN
Photo of a parking time limit in Rockford.
R1 Planning Council given $160k grant to study its Modernized Parking plan