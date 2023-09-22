Local organization Nik’s Wish featured by CNN

Taylor receives her wish at the Hilton Inn Rockford.
Taylor receives her wish at the Hilton Inn Rockford.(Erik Engstrom)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local organization Nik’s Wish will be featured on national TV this weekend.

The group’s founder, Kelli Ritschel Boehle, has been named a CNN Hero. It’s a series that features people across the country making a difference in their communities and beyond. The story will be featured on-air, as well as online. The web article can be viewed now, by clicking here.

The piece focuses on Ritschel Boehle and her decision to start a non-profit after her son, Nik, died from cancer in 2012. Now, Nik’s Wish grants wishes for young people, ages 18-24, with cancer. The organization originated in Rockford, but has created joy across the country. The local fundraiser Nik’s Home Run, a 7k race and fun walk, raises money each year to fulfill these wishes. The 12th Annual Nik’s Home Run is coming up on October 14. You can register or donate here.

The CNN Hero piece will air multiple times this weekend:

Friday: 8 a.m., 3 p.m., 11 p.m., Saturday: 2 p.m., 5 p.m., Sunday: 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police name man killed in Stephenson County crash
First responders have the area blocked off Wednesday near the intersection of U.S. 20 and N....
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Stephenson County
FILE - The John Deere logo is seen at their equipment exhibit at the Farm Progress Show in...
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs in Illinois
Local UAW President and Belvidere's mayor optimistic that this isn't final chapter of...
Stellantis, UAW respond to Belvidere assembly plant situation
Motorcycle Crash
Rockford woman identified in fatal motorcycle crash

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Leading an undefeated Tigers squad Coach Boyer gets some well deserved recognition
Durand dominates as they visit Rockford Christian
Durand dominates as they visit Rockford Christian
Photo of a parking time limit in Rockford.
R1 Planning Council given $160k grant to study its Modernized Parking plan
Some stateline parents have a bone to pick with members of their local government, after...
Pecatonica, Byron to change trick-or-treat hours this year