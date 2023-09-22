Leave the leaves: USDA encourages you to do less yardwork this fall

The USDA said the best way to help the environment is to leave the leaves where they fall –...
The USDA said the best way to help the environment is to leave the leaves where they fall – don’t rake them.(patrickheagney/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – For many homeowners, one of the biggest chores of the year is to rake their yards after all the leaves have fallen. But the United States Department of Agriculture is encouraging you to spend that time elsewhere.

The USDA said the best way to help the environment is to leave the leaves where they fall – don’t rake them.

“Rather than the tedious task of raking and bagging leaves and taking them to the landfill, the best way to reduce greenhouse gases and benefit your garden is to leave the leaves!” the department said in a news release.

Leaves serve as a natural mulch that will suppress weeds and fertilize soil.

“The more leaves left on your garden, the more feed for these micro-organisms that make soil healthier and plants grow stronger,” the USDA said. “As the leaves decay, they add organic matter back into the soil, which lessens the need for fertilizer.”

Another option is to mulch the leaves using a lawn mower. Mulch can protect the soil’s surface and stop erosion from rainfall. It can also be used as a compost mixture to use on crops.

For more leaf and gardening tips, visit the USDA’s gardening website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police name man killed in Stephenson County crash
First responders have the area blocked off Wednesday near the intersection of U.S. 20 and N....
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Stephenson County
FILE - The John Deere logo is seen at their equipment exhibit at the Farm Progress Show in...
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs in Illinois
Local UAW President and Belvidere's mayor optimistic that this isn't final chapter of...
Stellantis, UAW respond to Belvidere assembly plant situation
Motorcycle Crash
Rockford woman identified in fatal motorcycle crash

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Leading an undefeated Tigers squad Coach Boyer gets some well deserved recognition
Durand dominates as they visit Rockford Christian
Durand dominates as they visit Rockford Christian
Kouri Richins, left, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband,...
Jailhouse letter adds wrinkle in case of mom accused of killing husband, then writing kids’ book
The event provides spaces for prayer walks, gardening, quiet time and massage therapy.
Local church invites community to Self-Care Summit
United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North American Headquarters, Wednesday, Sept....
Auto workers expand their strike to 38 locations in 20 states. Biden plans visit to show support