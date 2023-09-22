Fantastic first day of fall for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today is the last day of astronomical summer and we are ending it on a warm note. A few rain chances exist as we head into the afternoon mainly around 2 to 4 p.m. With a bit of sunshine this afternoon temperatures can warm up a little more so highs are in the mid to upper 70s.

Clouds increase this afternoon brining in slight storm chances (DJ Baker)

As we head into the evening hours we remain cloudy with low pressure off to our northwest bringing in a few pockets of rain. The low pressure stays to our north as it moves into Wisconsin in the late hours of tonight. Overnight lows are in the lower 60s.

Low pressure moves through to our northwest giving us pockets of rain overnight (DJ Baker)

Saturday starts the official fall season where we will have clouds dissipate as we head into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday will have an abundance of sunshine with southerly winds (DJ Baker)

Saturday night the partly clear skies allow us to cool off a bit more with lows in the mid 50s.

Sunday a very weak cold front enters the region. The timing on this cold front varies from model to model. If it occurs earlier on in the day we will remain dry with highs barely breaking 70 degrees. If the cold front enters later in the afternoon the warming we get could help produce a few pockets of showers but with the cold front already weakening severe weather is not expected. The delayed cold front could allow our highs to get into the low to mid 70s.

The timing of the cold front varies but all models bring us cloud cover with cooler temperatures. (DJ Baker)

Monday and Tuesday are copy paste forecasts as highs are in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

