Aquin, Lena-Winslow volleyball go back and forth in Thursday-night thriller

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Earlier this week, Aquin volleyball had their 42-game win streak in the NUIC, which dated back to 2019, snapped in a three-set thriller against Pecatonica, but there are no favors in the NUIC. The Lena-Winslow Panthers didn’t have any intentions of letting the dogs start a new streak any time soon.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.