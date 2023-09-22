Aquin, Lena-Winslow volleyball go back and forth in Thursday-night thriller

By Michael Tilka
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Earlier this week, Aquin volleyball had their 42-game win streak in the NUIC, which dated back to 2019, snapped in a three-set thriller against Pecatonica, but there are no favors in the NUIC. The Lena-Winslow Panthers didn’t have any intentions of letting the dogs start a new streak any time soon.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders have the area blocked off Wednesday near the intersection of U.S. 20 and N....
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Stephenson County
Local UAW President and Belvidere's mayor optimistic that this isn't final chapter of...
Stellantis, UAW respond to Belvidere assembly plant situation
Rockford police are looking for a late 1990s Toyota Camry in connection with a hit-and-run on...
Rockford police need help finding car involved in hit-and-run
Motorcycle Crash
Rockford woman identified in fatal motorcycle crash
FILE - The John Deere logo is seen at their equipment exhibit at the Farm Progress Show in...
John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs in Illinois

Latest News

Durand dominates as they visit Rockford Christian
Durand dominates as they visit Rockford Christian
Leading an undefeated Tigers squad Coach Boyer gets some well deserved recognition
Byron Head Coach Jeff Boyer honored by Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears’ Defensive Coordinator Alan Williams resigns
Genoa-Kingston, Rockford Christian volleyball clash in battle of BNC undefeateds
Genoa-Kingston, Rockford Christian volleyball clash in battle of BNC undefeateds