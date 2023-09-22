Accused mass shooter Duke Webb gets third attorney

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Duke Webb, the Florida man accused of killing three people wounding several others in a mass shooting inside don carter lanes in rockford is now on his third attorney.

Webb appeared in court Friday for a status hearing with assistant public defender Chrissie Lee.

Lee made her appearance after Webb parted ways with Chicago attorney Damon Cheronis, who withdrew from the case last month.

Local attorney Rahnesha Williams is not part of the Webb case but says defendants like the former soldier are free to hire any attorney they wish, but there could come a time when a judge steps in.

“The biggest issue you’re going to have is a judge in a position where a case is not moving” Williams said. “Judges want to see cases either set for trial, or move toward negotiations.”

Williams said when a defendant changes attorneys multiple times, it can be viewed as excessive.

“So judges are a little hesitant sometimes to continue to allow that person to not move the case,” she said.

Webb is due back in court at 9 a.m., Nov. 21, for a fitness hearing.

