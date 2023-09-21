Trial over Illinois abortion referral law begins in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A federal lawsuit over the promotion of abortion services in Illinois began Wednesday in Rockford.

Attorneys are arguing the 2016 an amendment to the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act that requires medical and counseling personnel to promote abortion regardless of their ethical or moral views.

The act became law seven years ago but it’s not in effect because it’s hung up in court. Lawyers who are trying to stop it say requiring someone to go against their personal and religious beliefs violates the First Amendment of the Constitution

“Today’s trial is another attempt by the State of Illinois to restrict people’s free speech on the issue of abortion,” said Peter Breen, head of litigation at the Thomas More Society, the firm that brought the lawsuit. “The point is, if they want to promote abortion, fine. But people who have conscientious objections shouldn’t be forced into that effort.”

The bench trial in front of Judge Iain D. Johnston is expected to last through Friday.

