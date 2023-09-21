Rockford Public Schools unveil 5-year facilities master plan for 2030

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Taking steps to better prepare for the future of academics. Rockford Public Schools lets the community teach them about what changes should be made to the building.

Dozens packed West Middle School auditorium to get a close-up look at the district’s road map. Those present could use their phones to vote and speak their minds on what changes should be made over the next 7 years.

The 5-year facilities plan will be led by the DLR Group (DLR), recognized globally as the number one primary and secondary education firm.

Teachers, parents and community members are encouraged to share their thoughts on changes for schools to possibly implement in the plan.

“If we teach today’s students as we taught yesterday’s students, we’re really going to rob them of tomorrow,” said Leanne Mey-Smith, principal and architect with DLR Group, the consulting firm for Rockford Public Schools new plan. “We really want to hear what the day in the life of the student is and how they see the education that they’re getting. It’s all about preparing the district to set up and be ready to help students as they get ready to leave the campus one day.”

Through a website called Menti.com, those in attendance could enter a unique room code and answer questions presented by district staff. RPS 205 COO Michael Phillips says they have a 1-year deadline to present those ideas to DLR.

“From September through May, there will be a lot of meetings and review and project building and scenario building,” said Phillips. “They definitely will help us look at what education is going to look like, not only 5 years down the line but 10 years down the line. I think it’s important we build a community with our students.”

Construction on the project won’t begin until 2025. Last year, Rockford Public Schools completed their last facilities master plan, a 10-year project, investing $279,000,000.

