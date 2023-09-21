Rainy end to the summer before a beautiful start to fall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunshine will be hard to find today as mostly cloudy skies are expected. This will lower our highs to the lower 70s. Rain will be spotty throughout the afternoon through the evening.

Spotty showers throughout the afternoon Thursday (DJ Baker)

Tonight we have more widespread rain expected. A few areas could see some rumble of thunder with pockets of heavy downpours. Total rainfall for our area is from a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch. A few areas could see heavier rainfall where downpours occur. Lows in the lower 60s,

Rain chances pick up overnight with a few areas recieivng heavier downpours (DJ Baker)

Friday we start wet as rain continues into the morning hours. After that clouds start to exit our area giving us partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs are in the upper 70s for the last day of summer.

Clouds start to break down as we head into Friday afternoon (DJ Baker)

Friday night will remain dry with mostly cloudy skies. Our lows are in the upper 50s.

Mostly cloudy evening Friday night for Football Frenzy (DJ Baker)

The first day of fall is Saturday and it looks to be a great day. We will have partly cloudy skies with highs close to 80 degrees.

Saturday night a cold front will enter our area but due to it’s late arrival we will stay dry as our atmosphere doesn’t have enough lift to produce any precipitation. This timing has changed from the past few days. Originally models put it entering our area in the afternoon giving us rain chances. Low pressure assisted our rain chances. Now models are rapidly weakening this low pressure giving us calm conditions.

Low pressure brings stronger storms to Missouri and Iowa Saturday (DJ Baker)

Sunday clouds will stick around with cooler temperatures as highs are in the lower 70s.

Low pressure weakens as it moves through our area bringing us cooler temperatures and clouds (DJ Baker)

Next week we will see more sunshine with temperatures around the 70 degree mark.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.