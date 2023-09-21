Rainy end to the summer before a beautiful start to fall
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunshine will be hard to find today as mostly cloudy skies are expected. This will lower our highs to the lower 70s. Rain will be spotty throughout the afternoon through the evening.
Tonight we have more widespread rain expected. A few areas could see some rumble of thunder with pockets of heavy downpours. Total rainfall for our area is from a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch. A few areas could see heavier rainfall where downpours occur. Lows in the lower 60s,
Friday we start wet as rain continues into the morning hours. After that clouds start to exit our area giving us partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs are in the upper 70s for the last day of summer.
Friday night will remain dry with mostly cloudy skies. Our lows are in the upper 50s.
The first day of fall is Saturday and it looks to be a great day. We will have partly cloudy skies with highs close to 80 degrees.
Saturday night a cold front will enter our area but due to it’s late arrival we will stay dry as our atmosphere doesn’t have enough lift to produce any precipitation. This timing has changed from the past few days. Originally models put it entering our area in the afternoon giving us rain chances. Low pressure assisted our rain chances. Now models are rapidly weakening this low pressure giving us calm conditions.
Sunday clouds will stick around with cooler temperatures as highs are in the lower 70s.
Next week we will see more sunshine with temperatures around the 70 degree mark.
