Rain chances continue next several days, though plenty of dry time also promised

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the majority of the Stateline, Wednesday proved to be a nice, warm late summer day. For the first time since September 10, temperatures reached 80° over a good part of the area, including Rockford.

But, for some, the day was also quite soggy, especially in the morning hours. Less than half of the area saw rainfall, and most who did saw very little. But there were a few select locations, Rockford included, that saw quite a bit. In fact, parts of northern DeKalb County saw upwards of an inch of rain come down over a period of just a few hours.

Not all of us got rain Wednesday, though some who did ended up with quite a bit. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s the continuation of a much more active pattern that has seen measurable rain fall on four of the next five days. All signs point to the pattern remaining active, though, similar to the past few days, there are no all day washouts in the cards.

Most of our Wednesday night is to be dry, though a few sprinkles or light showers aren’t entirely to be ruled out, especially near the Mississippi River.

Thursday, much like Wednesday, is to feature quite a bit of cloudiness, though sunshine won’t be invisible. On the other hand, while the vast majority of the day will be dry, we can’t rule out a shower or two at any particular point in time or at any particular location.

A few sprinkles are possible early Thursday, especially well west of Rockford. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Thursday night, the chances for more widespread precipitation will be on the rise. Heavier rain is also a possibility in some of the stronger thunderstorms, though no severe weather is anticipated. The greatest chances for rain will come between midnight and 6:00am Friday.

More widespread rain appears to be more likely overnight Thursday into early Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain should begin to taper off some Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As for the daytime hours Friday, we’ll just rinse and repeat our weather from basically every day of this workweek. There’ll be times of clouds, peeks of sunshine, and a sprinkle or shower will be possible here or there at any point in time.

A few widely scattered showers can't be entirely ruled out Friday, though dry times will greatly outnumber the wet ones. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Right now, signs point toward things remaining quiet for Friday night’s high school football games. Showers are more likely to hold off until midnight or after.

Not at all surprisingly, Saturday figures to see the pattern continue. The thought here is that sunshine will be a bit more prevalent and showers may be a bit harder to come by. However, I’d keep the umbrella close by just in case.

Hit or miss sprinkles may be around to start our Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While no huge rain totals are in the forecast, we could certainly see it gradually add up. There’s still a lot of work left to be done to resolve our drought situation, but we’ve made some progress of late. Computer model forecasts suggest that more than an inch of rain could come, cumulatively, over the next week, which would undoubtedly further aid in shrinking our rainfall deficits.

Recent rains have been beneficial, but we could still use plenty more. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While the contents of this article, to this point, have focused almost exclusively on precipitation, we’d be remiss not to talk temperatures further. Overall, the warm trend is to continue. A wind off of Lake Michigan Thursday may send temperatures down a touch, but the 77° forecast high still checks in above normal. Friday, we’ll add a degree onto Thursday’s tally, topping out at 78°. Saturday, with more sunshine, our temperatures are to warm quite a bit more efficiently, reaching the lower 80s.

Cooler, more showery weather is likely on Sunday.

