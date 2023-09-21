Police name man killed in Stephenson County crash
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Police (ISP) identified the man killed in a two-vehicle Stephenson County crash on Wednesday.
Peter Boden, 57, of Hanover, Ill. was found dead after a head-on collision on U.S. Rt. 20 just east of Purina Road.
Police say Boden was traveling westbound when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a semi-truck.
The 48-year-old truck driver refused medical attention at the scene.
