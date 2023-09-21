Police: Driver rescued after Silverado crashes on top of Corvette

Police in Colorado responded to a bizarre crash involving a Corvette and a Silverado pickup...
Police in Colorado responded to a bizarre crash involving a Corvette and a Silverado pickup truck.(Thornton Fire Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THORNTON, Colo. (Gray News) – Authorities in Colorado responded to a bizarre crash involving a Chevy Silverado truck and a Corvette.

The Thornton Fire Department posted pictures of the crash to Facebook.

The driver of the Corvette needed help from first responders to escape the crash after the truck ended up on top of his car.

Three different fire stations helped to separate the vehicles.

The crews had to remove the truck’s wheel to get to the Corvette driver.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this crash.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report

Most Read

First responders have the area blocked off Wednesday near the intersection of U.S. 20 and N....
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Stephenson County
Local UAW President and Belvidere's mayor optimistic that this isn't final chapter of...
Stellantis, UAW respond to Belvidere assembly plant situation
Rockford police are looking for a late 1990s Toyota Camry in connection with a hit-and-run on...
Rockford police need help finding car involved in hit-and-run
Motorcycle Crash
Rockford woman identified in fatal motorcycle crash

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Leading an undefeated Tigers squad Coach Boyer gets some well deserved recognition
Durand dominates as they visit Rockford Christian
Durand dominates as they visit Rockford Christian
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is welcomed to the Capitol in Washington, by House...
Zelenskyy delivers upbeat message to US lawmakers on war progress as some Republican support softens
Tips to help you achieve early retirement
Tips to help you achieve early retirement
Memphis Popeye’s location shut down due to viral video showing roaches
Popeyes shut down for video showing roaches crawling throughout Memphis location