Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby

Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.(KTTC)
By TV6 News Team and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAITHORN, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – A person riding an ATV found a 2-year-old who had gone missing in a rural area of Michigan.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers from the Iron Mountain Post were called to a home in the Faithorn area around 8 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a missing 2-year-old girl.

Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.

Police conducted an extensive search that involved drones, multiple K-9 teams and residents in the area.

Assets and personnel from surrounding counties in Michigan and Wisconsin were also active in the search.

A local citizen on an ATV found the girl about three miles from her home around midnight.

The girl was asleep, using her smaller dog as a pillow while the larger one stayed nearby.

Officials said she was checked by medical staff and appeared to be in good health.

“Cooperation and coordination by various government and volunteer agencies in conjunction with community efforts contributed to the successful outcome,” police said.

The Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post thanked everyone involved in locating the young girl.

Copyright 2023 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders have the area blocked off Wednesday near the intersection of U.S. 20 and N....
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Stephenson County
Local UAW President and Belvidere's mayor optimistic that this isn't final chapter of...
Stellantis, UAW respond to Belvidere assembly plant situation
Rockford police are looking for a late 1990s Toyota Camry in connection with a hit-and-run on...
Rockford police need help finding car involved in hit-and-run
Motorcycle Crash
Rockford woman identified in fatal motorcycle crash

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Leading an undefeated Tigers squad Coach Boyer gets some well deserved recognition
Durand dominates as they visit Rockford Christian
Durand dominates as they visit Rockford Christian
FILE - Anthony Sanchez, right, is escorted into a Cleveland County courtroom for a preliminary...
Man executed for the 1996 killing of a University of Oklahoma dance student
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy gives in to right flank on spending cuts, but they still deliver a defeat as shutdown looms