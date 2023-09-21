Byron Head Coach Jeff Boyer honored by Chicago Bears

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - A Stateline coach has caught our attention on the weekly but this past week has caught the attention of the Chicago Bears. Byron Head Coach Jeff Boyer has been named Chicago Bears and Athletico Coach of the Week for week four. The Bears presented Coach Boyer with the award and made a $2,000 dollar donation to the football program earlier today.

