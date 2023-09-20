Three face murder charges in Belvidere man’s 2020 shooting

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Three Chicago-area men face felony charges in the 2020 murder of Carl Gordon, Jr.

Jerell T. Burnett, 43, of Chicago, Antoine Lovelace, 44, of Elgin, and Cody Matthews of Marengo, were taken into custody on Tuesday, according to Illinois State Police.

Police say Gordon’s body was found June 18, 2020, in Little Calumet River in Blue Island, Ill.

According to the family, he was last seen May 29, 2020.

Burnett, Lovelace and Matthews were indicted Sept. 14 and warrants were issued out of Will County for first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful restraint and concealment of a homicidal death.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.