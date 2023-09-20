Three face murder charges in Belvidere man’s 2020 shooting

From left: Jerell Burnett, 43, of Chicago; Antoine Lovelace, 44, of Elgin; and Cody Matthews,...
From left: Jerell Burnett, 43, of Chicago; Antoine Lovelace, 44, of Elgin; and Cody Matthews, 29, of Marengo, were taken into custody Tuesday on first-degree murder charges.(Illinois State Police)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Three Chicago-area men face felony charges in the 2020 murder of Carl Gordon, Jr.

Jerell T. Burnett, 43, of Chicago, Antoine Lovelace, 44, of Elgin, and Cody Matthews of Marengo, were taken into custody on Tuesday, according to Illinois State Police.

Police say Gordon’s body was found June 18, 2020, in Little Calumet River in Blue Island, Ill.

According to the family, he was last seen May 29, 2020.

Burnett, Lovelace and Matthews were indicted Sept. 14 and warrants were issued out of Will County for first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful restraint and concealment of a homicidal death.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local UAW President and Belvidere's mayor optimistic that this isn't final chapter of...
Stellantis, UAW respond to Belvidere assembly plant situation
Friends and family gathered Monday night at Olson Lake Beach to remember 18-year-old Mason...
Hundreds gather to mourn loss of Loves Park teen
Crews were dispatched just after 7:30 p.m. to the I-39 S/90 E.
Semi-truck fire stalls traffic on I-39/90 E
Rollover crash
Loves Park teen identified in rollover crash
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard

Latest News

Handcuffs
Rockford man faces charges in string of west side burglaries
Photo of an aircraft machine part.
Aerospace conference helps businesses hopeful for a more advanced future
Two adults and two children were found dead inside a home in Romeoville, Illinois, Sunday...
Suspect in fatal shootings of 4 people in suburban Chicago dead after car crash in Oklahoma
Local wedding planner Danica Keeton shares current trends, and what traditions are being...
Wedding planner shares 2023 trends