ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After morning showers and thunderstorms we look for mostly cloudy skies as temperatures warm to the low 80′s and upper 70′s. Scattered shower and t-storms chances remain in the forecast through the beginning of next week with highs in the 70′s and lows in the 50′s. First day of fall comes on Saturday!

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.