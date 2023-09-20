Semi-truck fire stalls traffic on I-39/90 E

Crews were dispatched just after 7:30 p.m. to the I-39 S/90 E.
By Michael Tilka and Meghan Schobinger
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Traffic is at a standstill Tuesday night after a semi-truck fire at the I 39S/90E exchange in Cherry Valley.

Crews were dispatched just after 7:30 p.m. for aid.

23 News Sports anchor Michael Tilka says several responding units are at the scene just south of Newburg Road.

Traffic is still moving on the westbound side of the tollway, but motorists using I-90 east should avoid driving past State Street and use alternate routes while cleanup is underway.

No word yet on whether anyone is hurt or what caused the fire.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

The YMCA of Rock River Valley is expected to open the addition to the downtown wellness center...
