Semi-truck fire stalls traffic on I-39/90 E

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Traffic is at a standstill Tuesday night after a semi-truck fire at the I 39S/90E exchange in Cherry Valley.

Crews were dispatched just after 7:30 p.m. for aid.

23 News Sports anchor Michael Tilka says several responding units are at the scene just south of Newburg Road.

Traffic is still moving on the westbound side of the tollway, but motorists using I-90 east should avoid driving past State Street and use alternate routes while cleanup is underway.

No word yet on whether anyone is hurt or what caused the fire.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

