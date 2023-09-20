Rockford woman identified in fatal motorcycle crash

Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle Crash(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Authorities release the name of a 60-year-old Rockford woman killed Saturday in a Janesville motorcycle crash.

Carrie Chandler was found around 3 p.m. in the 100 block of South Garfield Avenue.

No one else was involved in the crash, but law enforcement says the investigation is ongoing.

On Sunday, the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office completed a forensic examination and awaits additional testing results.

