Rockford Public Schools to see upgrades, staff increases with 2024 budget

Choosing how to spend the money that affects your students education, the Rockford Public Schools board votes unanimously to approve their 2024 budget.
By Jake Pearson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Tuesday, the Rockford Public School board voted unanimously to approve their 2024 school year budget plan.

RPS District 205 managed to balance operatioins this year, resulting in a $635,000,000 budget for the 2024-25 school year.

Air quality improvements are one major change, which will see air conditioning in all school buildings. School officials say this could allow many RPS schools to hold summer school programs or even year-round classes.

School resource officers will receive a raise after a $300,000 increase is approved by the board. Officials say they are hoping to be at full staff, with 10 resource officers.

RPS Chief Financial Officer Greg Brown says extra learning time for K-5 is another item that the district hoped to fit into the budget.

“We’ve extended elementary students another 35 minutes of school every single day this year and so that ends up, it’s almost like going to school for another 20 extra days this year and we’re hoping we can eliminate some learning loss,” said Brown.

The elementary school day extension is financed using money from the elementary and secondary school Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), which was established through the Coronavirus Aid Relief Act.

