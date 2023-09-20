Rockford police need help finding car involved in hit-and-run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are asking for help Wednesday to find the car they believe was involved in a hit-and-run that seriously hurt a 61-year-old bicyclist.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday, September 14 in the 5500 block of E. State Street. Police are searching for a 1997-1999 tan Toyota Camry that fled the scene. Surveillance photos released by police show the car with heavy windshield damage on the driver’s side.

Rockford police are looking for a late 1990s Toyota Camry in connection with a hit-and-run on September 14, 2023. (Rockford Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or reach out on social media. If you’d like to submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play store. You can also leaven anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

