Rockford man faces charges in string of west side burglaries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 29-year-old man faces burglary and trespassing charges after a string of incidents on Rockford’s west side.

Darryl Brooks, of Rockford, was taken into custody Wednesday. He faces two counts of residential burglary and three counts of felony criminal trespass to a residence.

Rockford police asked the public on Monday to help identify a person of interest captured in doorbell surveillance footage.

After investigation, Brooks was determined as a suspect.

He’s being held in the Winnebago County jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.