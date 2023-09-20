Rock County police arrest man for fifth OWI

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock County police arrested 43-year-old Michael Berzanskys Jr for driving under the influence Tuesday September 19.

Rock County police responded to a call about a blue Toyota SUV driving partially off the road and slamming its sideview mirror into a sign. Police then pulled the vehicle over and conducted a sobriety test on Berzanskys who was later arrested for driving under the influence. Police say this is Berzanskys’ fifth impaired driving offense.

Berzanskys is being held in Rock County jail with a court appearance planned for September 20.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.