Rock County police arrest man for fifth OWI

Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints(MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By Tyler Wauchope
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock County police arrested 43-year-old Michael Berzanskys Jr for driving under the influence Tuesday September 19.

Rock County police responded to a call about a blue Toyota SUV driving partially off the road and slamming its sideview mirror into a sign. Police then pulled the vehicle over and conducted a sobriety test on Berzanskys who was later arrested for driving under the influence. Police say this is Berzanskys’ fifth impaired driving offense.

Berzanskys is being held in Rock County jail with a court appearance planned for September 20.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local UAW President and Belvidere's mayor optimistic that this isn't final chapter of...
Stellantis, UAW respond to Belvidere assembly plant situation
Friends and family gathered Monday night at Olson Lake Beach to remember 18-year-old Mason...
Hundreds gather to mourn loss of Loves Park teen
Rollover crash
Loves Park teen identified in rollover crash
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
Klehm Arboretum temporarily closed starting Tuesday

Latest News

Photo of a road closed sign on Adams avenue in Freeport.
Freeport’s 1% sales tax increase proposal denied, now become a public referendum
Choosing how to spend the money that affects your student’s education, the Rockford Public...
Rockford Public Schools to see upgrades, staff increases with 2024 budget
Choosing how to spend the money that affects your student’s education, the Rockford Public...
A/C, more resources officers among others coming to RPS
Everett Wescott, 32, of Beloit, Wis., is currently lodged in the Dane County jail.
Beloit man sentenced to federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child