Report: One dead after two-vehicle crash in Stephenson County

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - One person dies Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash in Stephenson County, authorities say.

Crews dispatched just after noon to the 9100 block of U.S. Rt. 20 to investigate. Traffic is diverted at the intersection of Rt. 20 and North AYP Road while crews work the scene.

The Stephenson County Coroner’s Office confirms they were called to the scene, but are not releasing any details at this time. Illinois State Police are handling the investigation.

Drivers on U.S. 20 west of the Pecatonica River should expect delays at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

