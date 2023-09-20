Recruiters showcase military benefits for Rockford area students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the military fiscal recruiting year ending in less than two weeks, one local branch says it’s on track to meet its goals.

When it started seven years ago, the Jefferson High School Military Club had between 20 and 25 students. But after COVID hit, those numbers have dropped to about a dozen this year.

“It’s slowly coming back but it’s just not. I don’t think it’s going to ever get back to where it was by itself,” says David Bardwell, who runs the school’s military club.

Bardwell served in the army from 1986 to 1994. His son is currently an active reserve.

“It was the best thing that I’ve ever done. I mean, where else can you throw grenades and shoot cannons and drive a tank?”

Bardwell says he wants to show students what is available to them and re-instill pride in serving our country.

“I’m trying to instill that this is Jefferson. We’re a team here.”

Major Nathan Blackwell commands Milwaukee’s recruiting station for the Marines. He says they are on track to recruit more people than last fiscal year.

“We hang our hats on the fact that we are a people business,” Blackwell sats. “We are looking for a very specific individual that wants to make an impact for their country. That resonates a lot with the current generation in high school.”

Major Blackwell enlisted more than 20 years ago. He’s set to retire in his 40s and says he wouldn’t be the man he is today without the Marine Corps.

“I believe in what we do here. That’s why I joined the Marine Corps and why I’ve stuck around as long as I have.”

Bardwell says the group is getting more diverse as more Hispanic students are joining.

