One dead after two-vehicle crash in Stephenson County

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - One person dies Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash in Stephenson County, authorities say.

Illinois State Police Troop 1 responded around noon Wednesday to US Route 20 east of Galena Rd. in Stephenson County to investigate a two-vehicle fatal traffic accident.

US Route 20 is shutdown between Galena Rd. near Lena and AYP Rd. near Freeport as ISP investigate the accident. As of 3:13 p.m. Wednesday, the road closure is expected to continue for another hour.

The Stephenson County Coroner’s Office confirms they were called to the scene but are not releasing any details at this time. Illinois State Police are handling the investigation.

Drivers on U.S. 20 west of the Pecatonica River should expect delays at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.