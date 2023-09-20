One dead after two-vehicle crash in Stephenson County

First responders have the area blocked off Wednesday near the intersection of U.S. 20 and N....
First responders have the area blocked off Wednesday near the intersection of U.S. 20 and N. AYP Road in Stephenson County after a fatal crash.(Miriam Nessemeier)
By Anthony Ferretti and Meghan Schobinger
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - One person dies Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash in Stephenson County, authorities say.

Illinois State Police Troop 1 responded around noon Wednesday to US Route 20 east of Galena Rd. in Stephenson County to investigate a two-vehicle fatal traffic accident.

US Route 20 is shutdown between Galena Rd. near Lena and AYP Rd. near Freeport as ISP investigate the accident. As of 3:13 p.m. Wednesday, the road closure is expected to continue for another hour.

The Stephenson County Coroner’s Office confirms they were called to the scene but are not releasing any details at this time. Illinois State Police are handling the investigation.

Drivers on U.S. 20 west of the Pecatonica River should expect delays at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local UAW President and Belvidere's mayor optimistic that this isn't final chapter of...
Stellantis, UAW respond to Belvidere assembly plant situation
Friends and family gathered Monday night at Olson Lake Beach to remember 18-year-old Mason...
Hundreds gather to mourn loss of Loves Park teen
Crews were dispatched just after 7:30 p.m. to the I-39 S/90 E.
Semi-truck fire stalls traffic on I-39/90 E
Rollover crash
Loves Park teen identified in rollover crash
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard

Latest News

19 WSLN will launch with the three networks, and potentially, add more as programming...
New television station coming to Rockford area
With the military fiscal recruiting year ending in less than two weeks ... One local branch...
Recruiters showcase military benefits for Rockford area students
NIU Master's cohort puts RPS teachers on track for leadership roles in education
NIU Masters cohort puts RPS teachers on track for leadership roles in education
Motorcycle Crash
Rockford woman identified in fatal motorcycle crash