New television station coming to Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over-the-air television viewers may soon see some test patterns when they scan the airwaves. In the coming weeks, 23 WIFR and Gray Media will launch WSLN on channel 19. That station will be the home of the Stateline’s CW, 19.1, as well as Circle on 19.2 and Antenna TV on 19.3.

Those networks will move from WIFR’s line-up to 19 WSLN to increase viewership and give the channels more cable and satellite access.

Don’t worry about missing your favorite programs during the move! The networks will broadcast on 23 WIFR’s and 19 WSLN’s listings for a couple months to allow time for viewers, cable, satellite and streaming services to tune them in.

In May 2017, Gray Media Inc. - 23 WIFR’s parent company - surrendered its full power license to the FCC to make room for improved cellular products. Last year, the Federal Communications Commission made the WSLN license available in an auction, which allowed Gray to purchase it.

19 WSLN will launch with the three networks, and potentially, add more as programming opportunities arise.

Here is the lineup for each station:

19 WSLN 23 WIFR

19.1 The Stateline’s CW 23.1 WIFR CBS

19.2 Circle TV 23.4 ION

19.3 Antenna TV 23.6 Defy

Fans of 23 News should know your favorite newscasts will stay on 23.1 and simulcasted on 23.10 and 23.11. That includes 23 News First Edition, 23 News This Morning, The Morning Blend, First at 4 and 23 News at Noon, 5, 6 and The Update at 10 p.m. All CBS and syndicated programs will stay right where they are.

Cable, satellite and streaming viewers should pay attention to their providers’ line-ups in case changes are made.

If you have any technical or programming questions, please email engineeringquestions@wifr.com.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.