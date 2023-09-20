Janesville Police Dept. searching for suspect in gas station robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police officers are searching for the suspect who made threats and demanded products Wednesday morning at a gas station.

The city’s police department reported that a man walked into the Lion’s Quick Mart, on the 100 block of E. Racine Street, and said he had a gun. The report did not indicate if the suspect pulled out the gun during the confrontation.

The suspect ran northwest from the store, toward the river, the department stated, and officers responded to the store just after 8:30 a.m.

JPD described the suspect as being a white man who was wearing a grey jacket over a black hoodie, blue jeans, a mask and a black stocking cap.

Janesville Police Department is searching for the suspect in a Wednesday morning robbery. (Janesville Police Department)

Anyone who knows who the suspect is or has information to help identify him should call JPD at (608)757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608)758-3636.

