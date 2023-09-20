Freeport’s 1% sales tax increase proposal denied, now become a public referendum

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A proposal to fix unsafe roads in Freeport comes to a halt after council members strike down a 1% tax hike to pay for the repairs.

“That we move this to a referendum and we move this to the ballot in March and we put this in the hands of the people,” said Alderperson Cecelia Stacy of the 5th Ward.

The Freeport City council met Monday night to to argue whether increasing the sales tax by 1% is a smart decision, or if it should be striked all together.

“We have talked about the one percent enough to where we should be moving on down the road,” said Alderperson Larry Sanders of the 7th Ward.

However, it looks like that road comes to a dead end. The vote stands as a ‘no’, pushing road repairs back another year.

“It may appear to be a set back, but I think it’s important that councils on board with our proposals,” said Rob Boyer, Freeports city manager.

Increasing the sales tax would’ve raised $3.5M dollars to renovate roads. Plus it would cover new sewer systems, gutters and pipes.

“The people still have options. We as council did not take those considerations from them. And we want the people to be the narrative of the story,” said Sanders.

“I appreciate councils consideration of our proposal. I would like to see us move forward with it however I understand its up to them, it’s their decision,” said Boyer.

As much as Boyer wants to get wheels turning, he will follow councils lead until officials reach an agreement.

“I think it also helps the community come together and realize we have to work together to find solutions,” Boyer explains.

He says roads in the worst condition will take top priority next year and those funds will come out of the cities general budget. Those funds will be removed after the budget is reviewed as a whole.

