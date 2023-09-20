Chicago Bears’ Defensive Coordinator Alan Williams resigns

By Gia Lanci
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WIFR) - Defensive Coordinator for the Chicago Bears has resigned, according to a statement from the team on Wednesday.

“Alan Williams submitted his resignation as the team’s defensive coordinator this afternoon.”

CBS Sports reporter Matt Zahn shared about the resignation via the social media app X with Williams saying in part “I am taking a step back to take care of my health and my family.”

This is an ongoing story.

