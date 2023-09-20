Chicago Bears’ Defensive Coordinator Alan Williams resigns

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WIFR) - Defensive Coordinator for the Chicago Bears has resigned, according to a statement from the team on Wednesday.

“Alan Williams submitted his resignation as the team’s defensive coordinator this afternoon.”

CBS Sports reporter Matt Zahn shared about the resignation via the social media app X with Williams saying in part “I am taking a step back to take care of my health and my family.”

He thanked the Bears and concluded, "I value the NFL shield... and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again." @cbschicago — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) September 20, 2023

This is an ongoing story.

