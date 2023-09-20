Beloit man sentenced to federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child

A Beloit man was sentenced to 22 1½2 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child on Tuesday.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beloit man was sentenced to 22 ½ years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child on Tuesday.

Everett Wescott, 32, pleaded guilty to these charges on June 6, 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A 15-year-old girl told police that Wescott had assaulted her beginning when she was 12 years old. He travelled across state lines with her in order to assault her and recorded himself having sex with her on an iPhone. Wescott admitted to these accusations.

Wescott was previously indicted in August 2022 for transporting a minor between state lines in March 2021 and using a phone to make child pornography in January 2020 and September 2021.

At his sentencing Tuesday, the judge said Wescott’s conduct “could hardly be more sinister,” and that this warranted a lengthy sentence. His sentence also includes a 25-year term of supervised release following his prison time.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local UAW President and Belvidere's mayor optimistic that this isn't final chapter of...
Stellantis, UAW respond to Belvidere assembly plant situation
Friends and family gathered Monday night at Olson Lake Beach to remember 18-year-old Mason...
Hundreds gather to mourn loss of Loves Park teen
Rollover crash
Loves Park teen identified in rollover crash
FILE - The company said one of its wrapping machines developed a temporary issue that makes it...
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
Klehm Arboretum temporarily closed starting Tuesday

Latest News

Photo of a road closed sign on Adams avenue in Freeport.
Freeport’s 1% sales tax increase proposal denied, now become a public referendum
Choosing how to spend the money that affects your student’s education, the Rockford Public...
Rockford Public Schools to see upgrades, staff increases with 2024 budget
Choosing how to spend the money that affects your student’s education, the Rockford Public...
A/C, more resources officers among others coming to RPS
Crews were dispatched just after 7:30 p.m. to the I-39 S/90 E.
Semi-truck fire stalls traffic on I-39/90 E