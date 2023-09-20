Skip to content
Weather
Livestream
Football Frenzy
I-team
Submit a News Tip
Advertise with Us
Home
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
WIFR Investigates
I-team
Investigate TV
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Culver’s Kids Birthday Submissions
VetsRoll
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
Community Calendar
Contests
Daily Deals
Livestream
See It Send It
Submit a News Tip
News Tips
Politics
Eye on Politics
Election Results
Crime Stoppers
Sports
Football Frenzy
Scoreboard
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
WIFR Jobs and Internships
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Programming Schedule
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Antenna TV
WIFR Newsletter
Latest Newscasts
Author’s Book Fair
By
Morning Blend
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Author’s Book Fair
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Stellantis, UAW respond to Belvidere assembly plant situation
Hundreds gather to mourn loss of Loves Park teen
Semi-truck fire stalls traffic on I-39/90 E
Loves Park teen identified in rollover crash
Kraft Heinz is recalling some American cheese slices because the wrappers could pose choking hazard
Latest News
Author's Book Fair
September 20 birthdays
September 20 birthdays
Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast--9/20/23