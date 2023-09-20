Actor George Wendt to speak in Rockford this weekend

Wendt is a featured guest speaker at the Lifescapes Senior Expo on Saturday, Sept. 23.
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name,” according to the hit TV sitcom “Cheers.”

And the Lifescape Community Services’ annual Senior Expo is just that kind of place.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, the event will be a one-stop shop for senior lifestyle resources, community support services and health and wellness information.

This year guests will see a very familiar face in the speaker lineup.

Actor and comedian George Wendt, best known for his beloved character Norm on “Cheers,” will speak at 10:30 a.m. for the event being held at the Rock Valley College Physical Education Center located at 3301 N. Mulford Rd.

Wendt will share stories about growing up Chicago style (and loving Da Bears), his life in theatre and career with The Second City and his life in television and films.

23 News Morning Anchor Aaron Wilson will be alongside Wendt moderating the audience questions and answer portion after his presentation.

The event includes giveaways, a 50/50 raffle, food trucks, and handicapped accessibility with shuttle service from the parking lot to the entrance.

For more information about Lifescape’s Senior Expo, please call 815-963-1609 or visit www.lifescapeservices.org.

