YMCA announces $3.1M downtown expansion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The YMCA of Rock River Valley broke ground Tuesday on the first phase of a multi-million-dollar construction project that will expand the cardio and strength areas at its downtown facility by 9,000 square feet.

The addition will be built just north of the existing wellness center and is expected to be completed next summer.

YMCA officials say there is a great need for the $3.1 million expansion, as the organization has grown by 100% in the last three years.

“Just this facility alone, since 2020, has grown by 3,000 households,” said CEO Brent Pentenburg. “So, the SwedishAmerican Riverfront Y is now serving 25,000 people.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.