Westbound lane of 2100 Broadway closing tomorrow

By Tyler Wauchope
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford has announced the westbound lane of Broadway between 17th and 18th street will be closed Wednesday September 20.

Forestry Maintenace is cited as the cause of the lane closure and plans are for the lane to be re-opened by the end of the day on Wednesday.

Detours will be put in place with drivers urged to stay clear of the area. It is recommend driving cautiously if you must move through the area.

