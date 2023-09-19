Summer comes to a close with scattered with storm chances

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This summer has been dry, but it leaves on a wet note as each day this week has a chance to produce showers and thunderstorms.

Rain chances are elevated throughout the week to end summer (DJ Baker)

Today we already had a morning rain which has slowly moved out of our area. Rain chances hold off this afternoon giving us mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s.

Rain moves out of area where mostly cloudy skies are expected with a few pockets of sunshine (DJ Baker)

Tonight we get another chances for rain particularly after midnight at 40%. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Tuesday night rain kicks back up through the early morning (DJ Baker)

Wednesday we have rain chances linger throughout the morning most of them dissipate by the afternoon where they become much more sporadic. Highs are in the upper 70s as southerly winds pick up bringing us warmer temperatures.

Wednesday morning will have wide spread rain. Nothing heavy is expected. (DJ Baker)

Slight rain chances continue into Wednesday afternoon. (DJ Baker)

By the evening precipitation leaves our area giving us mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 50s.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday night (DJ Baker)

Thursday has a big question mark on our forecast. Some models allow storms from Missouri and Iowa to continue into our area bringing us more rain and lower temperatures. However I agree with our model that has the rain dissipate before it reaches our area. I expect a drier Thursday with partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday afternoon could be dry depending on if rain continues from Missouri. Our model shows rain does not continue giving us partly cloudy skies (DJ Baker)

Thursday night stays dry with lows around 60 degrees.

Friday brings additional rain chances in the afternoon through the evening. Highs will remain in the upper 70s.

Saturday is the first official day of fall. It will still feel a bit warm as highs are still in the upper 70s. There’s rain chances mostly towards the evening.

Sunday rain is likely as low pressure makes it’s way into our area brining a cold front with it lowering our temperatures to the lower 70s.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.