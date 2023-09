ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Scattered rain showers Tuesday morning with southeast winds 5 - 15 MPH gusting to 20 MPH. Highs will reach the low 70′s. Slight chance for showers Wednesday morning with highs in the low 80′s. Slight chance for showers both Thursday and Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 70′s.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.