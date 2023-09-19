Police: Vehicle outside Ogle County schools posed ‘no threat’

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Authorities say a vehicle seen outside several schools last week is not a threat to the community.

According to investigators, the person driving the black Audi sedan was taking pictures for real estate purposes in several northern Illinois communities.

The investigation closed Tuesday, according to Sheriff Brian VanVickle, with no additional concerns.

On Thursday, educators in Creston and Kings School Districts reported a suspicious black car outside of schools to the sheriff’s office.

Witnesses told law enforcement that the driver was taking photos of the surroundings.

